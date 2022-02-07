Some Google Algorithm Tracking Tools Are Reporting An Update But Results Are Mixed

Over the past couple of days, some of the Google search algorithm tracking tools were reporting large swings in volatility in the search results - thus signaling a possible Google search update. But the chatter amongst the SEO industry during that time has been super quiet, showing no signs of an update.

So it is hard for me to say there was an update, in fact, it has been pretty calm over the past couple of weeks. We did see some limited signals of an update around February 1st and 2nd and then before that on January 22nd, January 19th and 20th, January 14th, 15th and 17th, then before that on January 11th and then it was quiet until some tremors in late December. So for the past couple of weeks or so, if you exclude February 1st and 2nd, it has been very quiet.

But many of the tools are showing big signs of an update, so you ask yourself, what is going on. Here are what the tools are showing, not all are showing it, but many are.

Semrush:

Mozcast:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPmetrics:

Accuranker:

RankRanger (I should note, mobile shows 64, desktop 63 and that is when the bar turns from green to orange):

But like I said, the chatter is almost not existent out of some people saying that the tools are showing an update. Here is the chatter from WebmasterWorld:

Very slow and very quiet today. Semrush sensor is hot...

Anyone noticing signs of an update today? I'm seeing a nice increase in Google organic which started yesterday - currently at +13% which coincides with a spike in the semrush sensor (also my semrush personal score)

Yes, that is it since February 5th... Makes you wonder if Semrush is off a bit? Maybe?

I did see one tweet:

Anyone else seeing a huge shift in rankings today? Most of my keywords are bungee jumping. A major update @rustybrick? — Aquif Shaikh (@aquifz) February 7, 2022

Are any of you noticing any ranking changes?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.