Microsoft Bing Expands Car & Automobile Search

Microsoft Bing, in this crazy car market, has expanded its search features to help you buy a car. Bing also lets you filter the results in numerous ways and a lot of this is powered off of the MSN Autos Marketplace.

You can search by specific brand and model, by type of automobile and much more. Here are some various examples provided by Bing, but they work if you search for yourself on Bing.com.

You can even search Bing Local for these results:

Plus, you can list your cars on it at the sell your car form.

I need a new car, if anyone works at Lucid Motors and wants to help me out - let me know. :)

