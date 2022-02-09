Survey Says: The Pandemic Brought An Increase In Demand For SEO

Joe Hall posted a Twitter poll asking the SEO community how the pandemic impacted their SEO business. The poll had 614 responses and most said that the pandemic has brought an increased demand in SEO.

83.2% said it is a true statement to say "the pandemic has brought an increased demand in SEO." 16.8% of those who responded said it is a false statement to say "the pandemic has brought an increased demand in SEO."

The pandemic has brought an increased demand in SEO. — Joe Hall (@joehall) February 1, 2022

I guess it depends on the niches of clients you have and what industries they are in?

Update; more data from Joe on this on his blog.

