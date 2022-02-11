Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing a more visible ad label with a green curved border - this is a bit shocking. Google AdSense has a cuter revenue calculator that might be a bit over promising. Google will upload its own videos to your Google Ads performance max campaigns if you do not upload your own. SEMs go super deep with their keyword research. Google updated its Google Search Ads 360 platform. Plus, don't miss the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Tests A Curved With Green Border & More Visible Ad Label
Google seems to be testing a new ad label on the search ads that is way more noticeable than the normal ad label. This one has the black ad text but it is outlined in a curved green border making the ad label stand out much more than previous ad labels.
- Poll: SEMs Go Deep On Keyword Research
A Twitter poll by Liraz Postan showed that many SEOs and SEMs go pretty deep with their keyword research. 60% of those who took the poll said they go as low as 10 on the volume chart when digging into keywords.
- PSA: Upload Your Own Videos To Your Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Or Google Will For You
There have been some recent complaints that Google Ads is creating and picking its own videos for your Performance Max campaigns. Alex van de Pol wrote on Twitter "Note if you do not add video assets yourself in the performance max campaigns Google will do this for you. These videos are 19 secs long and are very generic. You cannot delete these automatically created videos."
- Google AdSense Has A Revenue Calculator Widget
Google AdSense has a revenue calculator widget that estimates how much money you can make from Google AdSense on your website. It is not new, it has been around for around a year, but Sunny pointed it out to me on Twitter a few weeks ago.
- New Updates To Google Search Ads 360
Google has made some big updates to its Search Ads 360 platform. Search Ads 360 is a search management platform that helps marketers manage search marketing campaigns across multiple engines and media channels. It currently supports Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo! Japan Sponsored Products, Baidu and Yahoo! Gemini.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weird Google Algorithm Patterns, New Google Ad Label, Unusual Googlebot Crawling Issue, Search Console Loss & More Messages
The Google algorithm ranking tracking tools seems to be having fun, or maybe they are off, I am seeing mixed signals of Google ranking updates. Google is testing a way more visible Google ad label with a green curved border, shocking...
- Green Google Android Barista
Let me start off by saying that I don't drink coffee or baristas - so if I call it the wrong thing, I am sorry. But here is a photo I found on Instagram from the GooglePlex of an android shape with gr
Other Great Search Threads:
- People usually come to me with weird issues they or their teams have trouble figuring out. While I try to help, a lot of the knowledge would probably be useful to others as well. I'll try to be better at sharing, but for now, Patrick Stox on Twitter
- Thx for reaching out. When applicable, Insights are integrated w/ Recommendations to make taking action easy. Here, it's showing top performing audiences the campaign is already optimizing for. While there isn't, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Welcome to the dark side. Introducing Dark theme, available on desktop, mobile and everywhere you search., Google on Twitter
- YouTube Search impressions will be included in the aggregated Search Partners reporting., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Data Protection: Google Analytics in Breach of GDPR on Austria Website, WebmasterWorld
- We usually ignore everything after a # when it comes to links and discovering URLs., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Create a high-impact link-building program
- No, the customer isn’t always right—How to get the most from your CX data
- YouTube reveals 2022 roadmap for shopping features, Shorts and more
- How to create a multi-site indexing monitoring system using the URL Inspection API and Analytics Edge
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Regarding international data transfers in Google Analytics, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Google Fiber Workers to Vote Next Month on Unionization, Bloomberg
- Google hit with $20 million verdict in Nest thermostat patent trial, Reuters
- Is SEO Worth It?, The SEO MBA
Links & Content Marketing
- Effective Link Building Strategies that Drive SEO Success, The Upper Ranks
- Stop Using Domain Authority for SEO Backlinks, Practical Ecommerce
- How To Recognize (and Solve) Wicked Content Strategy Problems, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Rival Also Struggling on Android Auto, Users Feeling Ignored, AutoEvolution
- Lyft is building its own map platform. Here's why Google Maps doesn't cut it, ZDNet
Mobile & Voice
- The first developer preview of Android 13 has arrived, TechCrunch
- Galaxy Watch 4 update adds sleep animals, with Google Assistant coming soon, CNET
- Pixel power! 42 advanced Assistant actions for Google's Pixel phones, Computerworld
SEO
- UK Retail 2021 Winners and Losers in Search, SISTRIX
- Long-Tail Keywords: A Comprehensive Guide [Updated for 2022], BrightEdge
PPC
- Partner Awards: Americas winners, Microsoft Advertising
- Partner Awards: Europe winners, Microsoft Advertising
- The 6 Essentials of a Successful Paid Media Strategy in 2022, WordStream
- Google's Advertising Tech Targeted in European Publishers' Complaint, US News
- Google’s Privacy Sandbox ad-tracking overhaul clears major regulatory hurdle, The Verge
- News Corp And Insider On Life After Cookies: What Works, What Doesn’t, What’s Next, AdExchanger
- The path forward with the Privacy Sandbox, Google Blog
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.