Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2022

Feb 11, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing a more visible ad label with a green curved border - this is a bit shocking. Google AdSense has a cuter revenue calculator that might be a bit over promising. Google will upload its own videos to your Google Ads performance max campaigns if you do not upload your own. SEMs go super deep with their keyword research. Google updated its Google Search Ads 360 platform. Plus, don't miss the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests A Curved With Green Border & More Visible Ad Label
    Google seems to be testing a new ad label on the search ads that is way more noticeable than the normal ad label. This one has the black ad text but it is outlined in a curved green border making the ad label stand out much more than previous ad labels.
  • Poll: SEMs Go Deep On Keyword Research
    A Twitter poll by Liraz Postan showed that many SEOs and SEMs go pretty deep with their keyword research. 60% of those who took the poll said they go as low as 10 on the volume chart when digging into keywords.
  • PSA: Upload Your Own Videos To Your Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Or Google Will For You
    There have been some recent complaints that Google Ads is creating and picking its own videos for your Performance Max campaigns. Alex van de Pol wrote on Twitter "Note if you do not add video assets yourself in the performance max campaigns Google will do this for you. These videos are 19 secs long and are very generic. You cannot delete these automatically created videos."
  • Google AdSense Has A Revenue Calculator Widget
    Google AdSense has a revenue calculator widget that estimates how much money you can make from Google AdSense on your website. It is not new, it has been around for around a year, but Sunny pointed it out to me on Twitter a few weeks ago.
  • New Updates To Google Search Ads 360
    Google has made some big updates to its Search Ads 360 platform. Search Ads 360 is a search management platform that helps marketers manage search marketing campaigns across multiple engines and media channels. It currently supports Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo! Japan Sponsored Products, Baidu and Yahoo! Gemini.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weird Google Algorithm Patterns, New Google Ad Label, Unusual Googlebot Crawling Issue, Search Console Loss & More Messages
    The Google algorithm ranking tracking tools seems to be having fun, or maybe they are off, I am seeing mixed signals of Google ranking updates. Google is testing a way more visible Google ad label with a green curved border, shocking...
  • Green Google Android Barista
    Let me start off by saying that I don't drink coffee or baristas - so if I call it the wrong thing, I am sorry. But here is a photo I found on Instagram from the GooglePlex of an android shape with gr

