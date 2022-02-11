Google Tests A Curved With Green Border & More Visible Ad Label

Google seems to be testing a new ad label on the search ads that is way more noticeable than the normal ad label. This one has the black ad label text but it is outlined in a curved green border making the ad label stand out much more than previous ad labels.

This was spotted by Amir Shahzeidi who is based in Toronto, Canada, he shared this screenshot on Twitter:

Compare that to the normal black ad label on mobile:

It is surprising to see Google test an ad label that is more visible. The trend Google has been going was towards ad labels that are less visible. We went from a black ad text label, to a green outlined label, yellow ad label and so on.

What do you think of this new ad label test?

Forum discussion at Twitter.