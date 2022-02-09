Bing News PubHub Moved To Bing Webmaster Tools

Microsoft Bing has moved the Bing News PubHub to within Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing News PubHub is a way for publishers to submit their site for approval in Bing News and also check on the status of their approval. It is no longer available at pubhub.bing.com - it has been moved to Bing Webmaster Tools.

Bing News PubHub first launched in 2016 and it actually has not changed, outside of just moving to Bing Webmaster Tools. You can access Bing News PubHub on the bottom of the navigation bar within Webmaster Tools. It will either show you the status of your Bing News submission or let you apply or re-apply. The form even looks the same as the original form from 2016.

You can now access it over here.

Here is what it looks like now (click to enlarge):

The advice to get into Bing News has not changed, Microsoft wrote that these are still the criteria:

Newsworthiness: Reporting on timely events and topics that are interesting to the people using our services. Content that does not focus on reporting, such as how-to articles, job postings, advice columns, product promotions, is not considered newsworthy. Similarly, content that consists strictly of information without including original reporting or analysis, such as stock data and weather forecasts, is not considered newsworthy.

Originality: This includes unique facts or points of view. Faced with numerous sources frequently reporting similar or identical content, originality or uniqueness becomes a critical way to determine the value to a user of an individual story.

Authority: News sites with authority maintain the highest level of trust and respect from our users. Submissions must identify sources, authors, and attribution of all content.

Readability: Content containing correct grammar and spelling and that keeps site design easy for people to navigate. Advertising should never interfere with the site experience.

