Google Search Console Performance Report Suffered A Data Loss Again

Google is having a hard time holding on to its data in Google Search Console. Google posted yet another data logging issue on its site, this time it impacted the performance reports for all - Google Search, Google Discover, and Google News. This happened between February 1st through February 3rd.

When you login and view your individual performance report, you will see a little annotation icon on February 1st documenting this data issue. Here is a sample screenshot from a random profile I have access to:

Google wrote that the "performance metrics suffered a logging issue on analytics for Search, Discover, and Google News."As a result, you may see some discrepancies in your performance data during this period," Google added.

Now, Google did say this did not impact your rankings in Google Search, it was just an analytics issue. Google said "this is only a logging issue; it does not reflect a change in either user behavior or search results on Google."

Just in the past several months, Google had data loss issues back in August 2021, January 2022 and delays in November 2021.

