This week, we covered another Google Search indexing issue, plus this ongoing issue with recipes in the Google Search results. I suspect we will soon have a very big Google Search ranking update - a storm is coming. The cache link is gone, and Google told us yesterday that the cache functionality will fully disappear soon. Google announced that International to Next Paint (INP) will replace First Input Delay (FID) on March 12. Google may consolidate ranking signals to canonical partners even if they are not the original source. Google offers feedback on why a specific article is not helpful. Google Search is testing a new shopping menu. Google Search may have launched more fully clippable coupons. Google Business Profiles may be influenced by custom services. Google Business Profiles now lets you add products with barcode scanners. Google Business Profiles makes it easier to manage menu details. Google launched new hotel results in Europe with the new Digital Markets Act. Google is using generative AI for local guide questions. Google Search has related categories nearby. Google is also testing results from the web, and I don’t know why. Google Ads moved reports to a new location. Google made three changes to the responsive search ads. Google Ads has a new bulk action named Solutions. Google Local Service Ads has a highly rated label. Google Ads is testing new shaded cards. Bing is testing ads on the left sidebar. Google is putting “add note” in the URL bar and in SGE while browsing. Google and Microsoft both reported earnings, and ad revenue was up for both. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

