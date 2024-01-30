The New Google Hotel Results In EU With Digital Markets Act

Google has been launching changes to its search results in the European regions to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). We've seen tests of how this will change the search results for some time now but here is a step by step walkthrough of how the hotel search results changed in the EU.

Lluc B. Penycate, who does a lot of hotel based SEO across the world, including a lot in Europe, had documented a lot of the changes in this video below. He posted this on X:

He also shared a ton of screenshots documenting these changes, which includes those new place sites carousels, a new way for the hotel results to be laid out and so much more.

Here are those tweets:

These are some large changes to how Google shows hotel results in the EU.

Forum discussion at X.

 

