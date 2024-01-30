Google has been launching changes to its search results in the European regions to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). We've seen tests of how this will change the search results for some time now but here is a step by step walkthrough of how the hotel search results changed in the EU.

Lluc B. Penycate, who does a lot of hotel based SEO across the world, including a lot in Europe, had documented a lot of the changes in this video below. He posted this on X:

He also shared a ton of screenshots documenting these changes, which includes those new place sites carousels, a new way for the hotel results to be laid out and so much more.

Here are those tweets:

Google Hotel Ads carousel, in Search and Google Hotels. pic.twitter.com/1QDKMilTZQ — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 30, 2024

Places Sites module replaces find results module (either above or below the local pack) pic.twitter.com/2V7zCgfCtj — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 30, 2024

A new rich results carousel gallery is shown for some pages. pic.twitter.com/O9OiBmW3ds — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 30, 2024

The hotel local pack no longer links to Google Hotels. The GBP profile is shown instead. pic.twitter.com/mqodWxd3Jo — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 30, 2024

a lot of "Google spam" around page 3 of results. Results from Google Books. pic.twitter.com/9xKUtxj8pC — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 30, 2024

These are some large changes to how Google shows hotel results in the EU.

Forum discussion at X.