Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2024

Google Maps is testing generative AI for local guide types of questions and answers. Google responsive search ads gets three new changes. Google is testing double line sitelinks. Google Search has store fitlers on mobile search. I posted my weekly SEO video recap from my new location. I also posted the big Google Webmaster Report for February 2024. Also the Google search indexing issue is somewhat mitigated but not fully fixed yet, at the time this newsletter was published.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Indexing Issues, Recipe Bugs, INP CWV, Storm Coming & More Search News
This week, we covered another Google Search indexing issue, plus this ongoing issue with recipes in the Google Search results. I suspect we will soon have a very big Google Search ranking update - a storm is coming...
Google Maps Tests AI Generated Answers For Local Questions With Local Guides
Google announced it is testing generative AI technology to answer local specific questions within Google Maps. "Starting in the U.S., this early access experiment launches this week to select Local Guides, who are some of the most active and passionate members of the Maps community," Google wrote.
Google Responsive Search Ads Updates
Google has released three new changes to its Google Ads Responsive Search Ads. First, Google may now show a single-line headline instead of two. Second, Google now lets you associate multiple headlines and descriptions to campaigns. Third, changes to account-level automated assets.
February 2024 Google Webmaster Report
Are you ready for the big Google Webmaster report - well, here is the February 2024 edition. This month, Google confirmed an issue with teetering in and out results over the weekend and with that fix, we saw the weekend Google ranking updates calm and slow.
Google Search Stores Filter Bubble On Mobile
Google Search on the mobile interface can show a store button with an arrow on it, that if you click on it, it overlays a filter to filter results by specific retailers and merchants. The store filter in general is not new, we've seen it before, but the way this is done on mobile, does seem new.
Google Ads Double Line Sitelinks Test
Google seems to be testing two lines of text for sitelinks within the mobile search ads interface. So yea, double-line sitelinks in the search ads in the Google mobile search results.
Google Partner Plex Water Tokyo Bottle
Here is an old photo from the Google offices in Tokyo of a Google Partner Plex water bottle. It looks to be made of stainless steel material and the photo is from 2017.
