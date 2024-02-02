Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Maps is testing generative AI for local guide types of questions and answers. Google responsive search ads gets three new changes. Google is testing double line sitelinks. Google Search has store fitlers on mobile search. I posted my weekly SEO video recap from my new location. I also posted the big Google Webmaster Report for February 2024. Also the Google search indexing issue is somewhat mitigated but not fully fixed yet, at the time this newsletter was published.

Feedback:

