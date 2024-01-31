Google Search Related Categories Nearby For Shopping Local Push

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Outside Apple Store Google Logo

Google has a newish section named "Related categories nearby" that shows you various categories of products, when you click on the categories, it then shows you local stores nearby that sell it and other products in the shopping results.

This is what it looks like:

Google Related Categories Nearby

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted about it on X, he shared these screenshots:

In 2017 we saw a local feature for nearby places, but this is a tad different.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut &amp; Google Ads AI Goes Live - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Related Categories Nearby For Shopping Local Push

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads "Highly Rated" Label

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 11% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 8%

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google May Consolidate Ranking Signals To Canonical Partner URL Even If It's Not The Source

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Bulk Actions Solutions Option

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2024

Jan 30, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads "Highly Rated" Label

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.