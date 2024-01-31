Google has a newish section named "Related categories nearby" that shows you various categories of products, when you click on the categories, it then shows you local stores nearby that sell it and other products in the shopping results.

This is what it looks like:

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted about it on X, he shared these screenshots:

🆕 Just noticed the section called Related categories near by .



I clicked on computer and takes me to shop computers near me google search . pic.twitter.com/N9w0Qdg34q — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 24, 2024

In 2017 we saw a local feature for nearby places, but this is a tad different.

