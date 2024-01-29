A new report says that custom Google Business Profile services also impact rankings, maybe to a lesser degree than normal services. This report was from the folks at Sterling Sky who shared some limited data on the topic.

Colan Nielsen wrote, "custom services impact ranking to a much smaller degree compared to pre-defined services." "You get a ranking benefit even if you leave out the price and service description," he added.

He shared these before and after ranking charts showing the benefit:

The previous study pre-defined services in Google Business Profiles and those had a much larger impact on ranking, when that study was done.

