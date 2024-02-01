Google Business Profiles: Add Products With Barcode Scanner

Feb 1, 2024
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles now lets you add products to your business profiles and merchant centers section using a barcode scanner; Google will even mail you a free barcode scanner. This allows you to showcase in-store products on Google Search & Maps in a more efficient way.

Claudia Tomina spotted this recently and posted about it on X saying, "GBP has updated their product creation page. Previously, adding products manually without barcodes was the only option. Now, there's a new feature that allows adding products using a "wired scanner", which seems quite efficient and seamless."

Google explains, "The Pointy box is now the product reader, and the Pointy app is now the Local Inventory app. You can add in-store products to Google automatically. This can help attract local customers to your brick and mortar store. It’s simple and available at no charge."

"You can use the product reader at no charge. To add your products to Google Search and Maps as you scan them, connect it between your barcode scanner and POS system," Google added.

Here are some screenshots of this solution within Google Business Profiles:

Google Business Profiles Bar Code Scanner1

Then here are the instructions:

Google Business Profiles Bar Code Scanner2

They will even mail you a barcode reader:

Google Business Profiles Bar Code Scanner Ship

Have any of you tried this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

