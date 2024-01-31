Google is testing showing a "highly rated" label on the Google Local Services Ads (LSAs) listings. These are also named Google Screened, as you can see. I guess this filters LSAs by those that have high ratings by users.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman, and he posted this example on X:

We've seen other implementations of "highly rated" results from Google with highly rated products, highly rated reviews in local, highly rated merchants and top rated in the local pack.

Have you seen this one before?

Forum discussion at X.