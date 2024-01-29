Google seems to have launched a new feature for some restaurants to make corrections and updates to the feedback customers leave about their menus and dishes. This feature is called Menu Highlights and you can select an item and submit feedback to Google to let them know if the dish is no longer served or if the name of the dish is not accurate.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina, who posted these screenshots of this feature on X:

She wrote, "Google Business Profile's latest update is a game-changer! Now, easily manage menu accuracy within Menu Highlight section by clicking on images to report outdated dishes or update details."

Previously, you were only able to suggest an edit:

You could suggest an edit pic.twitter.com/gDsn8kAyXm — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) January 27, 2024

This may make it a lot easier for restaurants to keep their menus accurate in their Google local listings.

Forum discussion at X.