Google Business Profile Restaurants Menu Highlights - Make Corrections

Jan 29, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Robot In Restaurant Menu

Google seems to have launched a new feature for some restaurants to make corrections and updates to the feedback customers leave about their menus and dishes. This feature is called Menu Highlights and you can select an item and submit feedback to Google to let them know if the dish is no longer served or if the name of the dish is not accurate.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina, who posted these screenshots of this feature on X:

Google Business Profiles Menu Highlights

Google Business Profiles Menu Highlights2

She wrote, "Google Business Profile's latest update is a game-changer! Now, easily manage menu accuracy within Menu Highlight section by clicking on images to report outdated dishes or update details."

Previously, you were only able to suggest an edit:

This may make it a lot easier for restaurants to keep their menus accurate in their Google local listings.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut &amp; Google Ads AI Goes Live - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Clippable Coupons Live (Again?) - Discount Rich Results

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Offers Specific Feedback On Why An Article Might Not Be Helpful

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search (More) Results From The Web

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

The New Google Hotel Results In EU With Digital Markets Act

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Testing Microsoft Ads On Left Side Panel

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests New Card Shaded Format

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Report: Custom Google Business Profile Services Impact Rankings Too
Next Story: Storm Coming: Next Confirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Coming Soon?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.