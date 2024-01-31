New Google Ads Bulk Actions Solutions Option

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Bulk Action Reports

Google seems to be testing a new option under the Google Ads "bulk actions" named "solutions." Solutions gives you account summaries, ad performance and account anomaly detection options.

This feature was spotted by Thomas Eccel, who shared this screenshot on X. This "solutions" link can be found in some accounts under the "bulk actions" menu within Google Ads. Here is what it looks like:

Google Ads Solution Menu New

Thomas said the feature is "still buggy" but when you click into the "solutions" section you will see the following options:

  • Account summary: generates a report of the performance of the account
  • Ad performance: generates a spreadsheet with charts showing performance
  • Account Anomaly detector: sends out emails when a performance stats

Do you see this? If so, can you share more about this feature?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut &amp; Google Ads AI Goes Live - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Related Categories Nearby For Shopping Local Push

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads "Highly Rated" Label

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 11% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 8%

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google May Consolidate Ranking Signals To Canonical Partner URL Even If It's Not The Source

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Bulk Actions Solutions Option

Jan 31, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2024

Jan 30, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Table Comes Out Of These Walls At Google
Next Story: Google May Consolidate Ranking Signals To Canonical Partner URL Even If It's Not The Source

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.