Google seems to be testing a new option under the Google Ads "bulk actions" named "solutions." Solutions gives you account summaries, ad performance and account anomaly detection options.

This feature was spotted by Thomas Eccel, who shared this screenshot on X. This "solutions" link can be found in some accounts under the "bulk actions" menu within Google Ads. Here is what it looks like:

Thomas said the feature is "still buggy" but when you click into the "solutions" section you will see the following options:

Account summary: generates a report of the performance of the account

Ad performance: generates a spreadsheet with charts showing performance

Account Anomaly detector: sends out emails when a performance stats

Do you see this? If so, can you share more about this feature?

