Google Ads Reports Moving To New Location

Google seems to be testing moving the reports around in the Google Ads advertiser console. There is a bit of a debate amongst advertisers if this is a good change or not.

PPCGreg who spotted this and posted about it on X, he wrote "minding my own business and Google decides to move everything around... heads up." He shared this image of the reports change:

Google Ads Report Move

Nicola Agius spoke to PPCGreg and quoted him saying:

They moved around and it’s been confusing trying to figure out where to find things – for example, instinctually I would look under Keywords to see search terms.

I’m not a fan but I think it’s mainly just because it’s change. I’m sure I’ll get used to it eventually but for now it’s a hassle.

Christine Zirnheld on the MarketingOClock show said she does like it and finds it more efficient for her use.

So we will see...

If you see the reports moved for you, you are not alone.

Gil Gildner also spotted a possible change?

Forum discussion at X.

 

