Google Puts "Add Note" In URL Bar & SGE While Browsing

Jan 29, 2024
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Taking Notes

Google has added the "add note" search labs notes feature to the URL bar and in SGE while browsing. This makes it way more visible to add a note to a document than before, by placing the add note button directly on the web page you are reading, and not just in the search result snippets.

Glenn Gabe spotted this the other day and posted about it on X, he spotted Google adding an "add note" button to the SGE while browsing screen. Glenn wrote, "Many have wondered who would actually add a note BEFORE reading an article? Well, now we all have a Google commenting system on our sites. As of yesterday, I'm seeing "Add note" show up in 'SGE while browsing' (in 'Related insights' that shows up when you access 'SGE while browsing'). It's front and center too. This could start to yield many more Notes, and makes much more sense than just having it accessible in the SERPs."

But when I looked, I saw the "add notes" button even more in your face, directly in the search bar while using the Google Search app on iOS, while signed in:

Google Sge Browsing Add Note Url Bar

It also showed up in the SGE while browsing slide-up window:

Google Sge Browsing Add Note

Here are more details from Glenn:

And this is a good response :)

The more exposure this feature needs to survive:

Some are also seeing it at the top of the search results page, but I am not sure if that is new, it should be on a snippet/URL by URL basis:

I guess Google is working hard to get people to use the Notes feature in Search and Discover by placing the "add notes" button in more places.

I should note, that the "Add note" button shows up in the Google Search app for iOS and not yet for Android. At least based on the limited tests I've done.

Forum discussion at X.

 

