We have all seen Google Search become more e-commerce and shopping-heavy. Well, now we are seeing Google testing a specialized menu just for shopping features in the search results. This menu is added to the shopping search results, when you click on it you are presented with links to these sub-areas:

Shopping home

Orders

Shopping settings

Shopping help

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath who posted this on X:

I cannot replicate this, which is why I believe this is a test of some kind.

