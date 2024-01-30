Google may have officially rolled out and launched the clippable feature for product snippets. We saw variations of this in the product results before and I thought it went live earlier but maybe now it is officially live?

Brodie Clark, with much confidence, said on X that now the feature is live in the US. He wrote, "Google has now launched discount rich results for organic listings in the US. The new rich result type makes your snippet larger – allowing shoppers to copy coupon codes directly from search results." "That’s when it was a test (now showing for all in the US) - one below is a different surface (in a product grid)," he added.

But I did see it for snippets, not just product grids, but maybe that was just a test.

He shared this screenshot:

And this video of it in action:

Here are the old ones I shared a couple years ago:

🆕: I saw a promocode sitting right underneath a website's description (in a separate section).



I haven't seen it like that before.



Now, you can find clippable coupons right on desktop search results. Previously, they were present on mobile devices, as covered in this article ➡️ https://t.co/Gynb85HPEj.



So maybe those were tests and now it is fully live? I am able to see these clipable coupons for some of those queries now.

