Google Clippable Coupons Live (Again?) - Discount Rich Results

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Coupon Clipping Kitchen Google Logo

Google may have officially rolled out and launched the clippable feature for product snippets. We saw variations of this in the product results before and I thought it went live earlier but maybe now it is officially live?

Brodie Clark, with much confidence, said on X that now the feature is live in the US. He wrote, "Google has now launched discount rich results for organic listings in the US. The new rich result type makes your snippet larger – allowing shoppers to copy coupon codes directly from search results." "That’s when it was a test (now showing for all in the US) - one below is a different surface (in a product grid)," he added.

But I did see it for snippets, not just product grids, but maybe that was just a test.

He shared this screenshot:

Google Coupon Extension Launch Us Desktop

And this video of it in action:

Here are the old ones I shared a couple years ago:

So maybe those were tests and now it is fully live? I am able to see these clipable coupons for some of those queries now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut &amp; Google Ads AI Goes Live - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Clippable Coupons Live (Again?) - Discount Rich Results

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Offers Specific Feedback On Why An Article Might Not Be Helpful

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search (More) Results From The Web

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

The New Google Hotel Results In EU With Digital Markets Act

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Testing Microsoft Ads On Left Side Panel

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests New Card Shaded Format

Jan 30, 2024 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Google Offers Specific Feedback On Why An Article Might Not Be Helpful

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.