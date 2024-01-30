Google Ads Tests New Card Shaded Format

Jan 30, 2024
Google Ads

Google Robot Dealing Cards

Google Ads may be testing a new ad format that look more like those perspectives, where the ads are in these tall boxes or cards and those cards are on shaded backgrounds. Have you seen these before?

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X - here are those examples:

Google Ad Card Format

Google Ad Card Format2

Have you seen these card ad formats before?

Here is the original post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

