Google Ads may be testing a new ad format that look more like those perspectives, where the ads are in these tall boxes or cards and those cards are on shaded backgrounds. Have you seen these before?

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X - here are those examples:

Have you seen these card ad formats before?

Here is the original post:

What kind of format is this search ads on Google search. @rustybrick



This is not Google discover or shopping Ads pic.twitter.com/D4qlpAezSN — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 30, 2024

