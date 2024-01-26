Google has confirmed that issue where sites would rank during the week and then not rank on the weekends - just wild. We had an unconfirmed Google ranking update this week after having a calm weekend. Google has dropped Appen, one of its largest sources for search quality raters. Google’s SEO starter guide is getting a huge trim. Google said its flexible sampling solution is not leaky. Google said it wants to improve the Google News publisher acceptance process. Google updated the job listing and details metrics in Google Search Console performance reports. Google may penalize recipe collection pages for using recipe structured data. Google said HTML structure doesn’t matter much for rankings. 60% of SEOs are worried about the impact of Google SGE. Google Ads conversational AI tool is now going live for English users. Google Ads threatens to suspend those over consent banner issues. Google Search has dropped the cache link from the search results. Google News added a filter by publisher option. Google is testing a new local business profile design. Google tests nearby events and deals. Google tests chat with a live agent for search results. Google is testing videos on the right side of the search results. Bing is testing bubble menus and bulleted sitelinks. Bing is testing swapping out the Bing logo for the Copilot logo. Google Business Profiles will show fewer directions in the performance reports, but the opposite happened. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

