Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut & Google Ads AI Goes Live

Jan 26, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

Google has confirmed that issue where sites would rank during the week and then not rank on the weekends - just wild. We had an unconfirmed Google ranking update this week after having a calm weekend. Google has dropped Appen, one of its largest sources for search quality raters. Google’s SEO starter guide is getting a huge trim. Google said its flexible sampling solution is not leaky. Google said it wants to improve the Google News publisher acceptance process. Google updated the job listing and details metrics in Google Search Console performance reports. Google may penalize recipe collection pages for using recipe structured data. Google said HTML structure doesn’t matter much for rankings. 60% of SEOs are worried about the impact of Google SGE. Google Ads conversational AI tool is now going live for English users. Google Ads threatens to suspend those over consent banner issues. Google Search has dropped the cache link from the search results. Google News added a filter by publisher option. Google is testing a new local business profile design. Google tests nearby events and deals. Google tests chat with a live agent for search results. Google is testing videos on the right side of the search results. Bing is testing bubble menus and bulleted sitelinks. Bing is testing swapping out the Bing logo for the Copilot logo. Google Business Profiles will show fewer directions in the performance reports, but the opposite happened. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut & Google Ads AI Goes Live

Jan 26, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google SEO Starter Guide To Be Cut In Half

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Price Slider Filter In Search For Product Results

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google SEO Starter Guide To Be Cut In Half

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.