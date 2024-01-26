Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Car Fast Speed Google Logo

Earlier this week, we reported that Google said we should expect a decline in the number of driving directions reported in the Google Business Profiles performance reporting tool. Well, the opposite happened. Everyone is seeing a significant increase in the number of driving directions reported in that Google tool.

Google wrote back then, and it still says this:

Starting in January 2024, you might see fewer direction requests. This is because Google is making updates to better protect people's privacy and give you more accurate results.

But when you look at the report, you will see a huge spike in the number of driving directions starting on January 17, 2024. Here is what I see:

Google Business Profile Driving Directions Spike

A Local Search Forum thread has several local SEOs seeing the same thing. In fact, one local SEO asked their Google rep who told them the increase is correct. He was told:

We are aware of the spike, I have reached out to our team and they have confirmed this is accurate. This is likely from improved detection and reporting from the performance metrics.

This is the exact opposite of what Google said would happen, no?

Here are some charts from the thread:

1706120346904

1706196040723

1706115965865

Do you all notice this as well?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Jan 25, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller: No One Can Guarantee Traffic

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Does Not Understand Content Within HTML Comments

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Testing New Local Business Profile Designs With Icons

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Laying On Google Entry Mat
Next Story: Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.