Google News now lets you filter news by publisher for a specific news search query. I think it works the same way as a site command, which Google News has supported for at least 17 years now, but now there is a button that shows some relevant publishers for the topic.

If you search for [SEO], for example, in Google News on mobile, Google will give you a publisher filter. This does not seem to work for me on desktop but it does on mobile. Also this works for some, not all, queries.

Here is a screenshot where you can see the publisher button, and then after you click on it, it shows you the options. Clearly, Google News is missing an important publication...

After you filter by that publisher, Google says it is using the site command. It says, "When you refine a search with a "site:" operator, Google shows results from all the indexed pages from the website you specified."

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted about it on X:

Google News on mobile now includes a publisher filter. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/kWj3DOZkLs — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 19, 2024

