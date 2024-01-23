Google has updated its Search Console performance reports to change how it evaluates impressions and clicks metrics with job listing and detail pages. Google said nothing has changed with how it ranks or displays job listings and detail pages, but the metrics within these reports may change because Google has changed how it tracks clicks and impressions.

Google posted that these changes went into effect on January 9th for the search results page. Google explained, "Search Console has changed the way it evaluates and counts impressions and clicks for job listing and detail pages."

This means that "you may see an increase in clicks and impressions for your job pages," Google added. It's important to note that if you see an increase in your clicks or impressions in these performance reports, it does not necessarily reflect actual growth, but "rather that Search Console is more accurately reporting the number of impressions and clicks across the various job experiences in Search," Google explained.

How does Google Search Console report on those clicks for job listings and detail pages? Google explains that over here:

List view metrics:

If a list view item has multiple providers, only the first provider is shown. For example, if a job is available through 3 different agencies, only the first agency in the provider list is shown (and gets an impression) in list view. In list view, only one provider is shown for each list item. This is the URL credited with the click, impression, and position.

Click: Clicking an item in list view (in the short or full list) counts as a click for the provider shown in the list item. Expanding the short list on desktop automatically opens the details view for the first item, but does not count as a click on the first list item.

Impression: An impression is counted when a list item is visible in the short list view, and also when the list view is expanded, whether or not the item is actually scrolled into view. Therefore, if an item is visible in the short view and the user then clicks to expand the list, two impressions are counted. If the item were not visible in the short view, and the user clicks to expand the list, only one impression is counted.

Position: All visible list items in the short view are assigned a single position: the position of the list view container. In the expanded list, each list item is assigned its position within the list, where the top item is 1, the second item is 2, and so on. Therefore, if an item is in position 2 in the short list and the user clicks to expand the list, the listing item's position is calculated like this:



(List container position (usually 1) + position within the list (2)) / 2 = 1.5.

Details view metrics:

Click: Clicking a provider in the details view counts as a click only for the selected provider. Details view can show multiple providers, but the user must choose only one.

Impression: All providers listed in the details view get an impression, no matter how the user got to the details view. A details view can be opened in the following ways: By clicking a list item Following a direct link to a details view (for example, someone shares the link with them). This can cause your impressions to be higher than your clicks.

Position: The position of the provider in the list of providers for this item.

URL: The URL of the provider is credited with the metric.

Forum discussion at X.