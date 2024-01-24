Google has posted a notice within the Google Business Profiles performance report that it will stop sharing as much data under the driving directions report. Google said, "Starting in January 2024, you might see fewer direction requests."

Google said this change is due to privacy reasons. "This is because Google is making updates to better protect people's privacy and give you more accurate results." I am not sure how less data makes things more accurate, I do get the privacy aspect...

Here is a screenshot of this within Google Business Profiles performance reports:

Hat tip to Anuj Thaker for sending this to me on X.

Will this impact your business or local SEO services at all? How important are detailed driving directions for your reporting?

