Microsoft is testing two new changes to the Bing Search interface. One is a bubble style for the search bar menu and the other is using bullets for the sitelinks in the search result snippets.

Both of these were spotted by Frank Sandtman and posted on Mastodon. Here is a screenshot:

He shared more screenshots there, here are more:

New Test:

Old:

I kinda like it...

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this a bit later:

The bubble style looks more like Google's style...

Forum discussion at Mastodon.