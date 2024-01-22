For the past few weeks Google has been testing out a new local search box titled "Nearby events and deals." This box contains links to local stores and places that have events and/or deals in the area.

I first spotted this via Saad AK on X who posted about this on Janaury 1st with a video. Then @b4k_khushal posted a screenshot, which is below. Also @BrightLocal posted a couple screenshots.

Here is what it looks like:

Here are more screenshots:

Google > Mobile



I saw "Nearby events and deals" section in SERPs (featuring local listings), this might be new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/WcdMrkttZs — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 1, 2024

👀 SPOTTED: 'Nearby events and deals' now show in SERPs.



But what is this new feature, and how can local marketers make the most of it?



We've done the research and explained what we know so far ⬇️https://t.co/dN24ObnEtN pic.twitter.com/r297bgJWSy — BrightLocal 🇺🇦 (@brightlocal) January 18, 2024

If you are a local business, you can dig more into this at the BrightLocal blog.

Forum discussion at X.