For the past few weeks Google has been testing out a new local search box titled "Nearby events and deals." This box contains links to local stores and places that have events and/or deals in the area.
I first spotted this via Saad AK on X who posted about this on Janaury 1st with a video. Then @b4k_khushal posted a screenshot, which is below. Also @BrightLocal posted a couple screenshots.
Here is what it looks like:
Here are more screenshots:
But what is this new feature, and how can local marketers make the most of it?
If you are a local business, you can dig more into this at the BrightLocal blog.
