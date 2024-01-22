Google Search Local "Nearby Events And Deals"

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Shopping Google Logo

For the past few weeks Google has been testing out a new local search box titled "Nearby events and deals." This box contains links to local stores and places that have events and/or deals in the area.

I first spotted this via Saad AK on X who posted about this on Janaury 1st with a video. Then @b4k_khushal posted a screenshot, which is below. Also @BrightLocal posted a couple screenshots.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Nearby Events Deals

Here are more screenshots:

If you are a local business, you can dig more into this at the BrightLocal blog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Drops Thousands Of Search Quality Raters In Latests Cuts

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Local "Nearby Events And Deals"

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google News Filter By Publisher Option

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Showing New Phone Number Buttons For Some Search Results

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

Another Relatively Calm Weekend For Google Search Ranking Volatility

Jan 21, 2024 - 8:47 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2024

Jan 19, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google News Filter By Publisher Option
Next Story: Google Drops Thousands Of Search Quality Raters In Latests Cuts

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.