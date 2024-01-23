Google Ads Sends Suspension Email Threats For Non-Compliant GDPR Consent Banners

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Google Ads

Man Agency Computer Google Logo

Google is now sending emails to publishers, app owners, and others if their sites and apps are not compliant with the GDPR EU User Consent Policy. The email says, "We may take action, including suspension, if the Policy violations have not been resolved."

Thomas Eccel posted a screenshot of this email on X and wrote, "Google EU Policy Team has sent out emails for websites with non-compliant GDPR Consent Banners. If until the given deadline, the Consent Banner has not been fixed, "including suspension" of the Google Ads Account may be taken into consideration."

The email reads:

The EU User Consent Policy outlines your responsibility as a user of our ad technology to:

• Obtain EEA along with UK end users' consent to:
• the use of cookies or other local storage where legally required; and
• the collection, sharing, and use of personal data for personalization of ads.
• Identify each party that may collect, receive or use end users' personal data as a consequence of your use of a Google product.
• Provide end users with prominent and easily accessible information about those parties' use of personal data

You can refer to our Policy help page for more information on complying with Google's Policy including a checklist for partners to avoid common mistakes when implementing a consent mechanism. We also recommend that you consult with your legal department regarding your compliance with the GDPR and Google's policies.

These were sent to some advertisers in the European region, I am told.

Here is the post:

This comes shortly after Google posted Adapt to privacy and regulatory changes with consent mode in the Google Ads, Admob, AdSense and Ad Manager help centers. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, also posted about this:

What is new is that it seems Google is now emailing folks about this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
