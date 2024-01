Google is testing a "Chat with a live agent" button in the search result snippets. We have seen Google place the "Chat with a live agent" button in the local pack and local panels before but I don't believe we have seen it in a search result snippet.

Here is a screenshot of the Chat with a live agent feature in the search result snippet from Shameem Adhikarath on X:

Have you seen this before in a non-paid snippet and not a local panel result?

Forum discussion at X.