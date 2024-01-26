Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is cutting their SEO starter guide in half, which will raise some eyebrows. Google said HTML structure doesn't matter much for ranking. Google is testing a price slider in the mobile search results. Google driving direction reports showed a huge increase after Google said it would show a decrease. Microsoft is testing replacing the Bing logo with a Copilot logo. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google SEO Starter Guide To Be Cut In Half
    Google is in the process of reworking its popular SEO starter guide, which it initially released in 2010. The starter guide is about 8,500 words right now, but it will be less than half that when the revised SEO starter guide comes out.
  • Google Tests Price Slider Filter In Search For Product Results
    Google is testing a price slider for some queries where narrowing by price may make sense. We've seen Google show price range sliders for products and price slider filters for hotels but now we are seeing a price slider filter for normal product results.
  • Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking
    Gary Illyes from Google said that the HTML structure for your web pages does not matter much for rankings. He said this on the latest Search Off The Record podcast, saying, "I know that some people like to think that HTML structure matters all so much for rankings, but in fact, it doesn't matter that much."
  • Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo
    Just like Microsoft has been testing swapping out the Bing Chat link with the Copilot link within the Bing Search results pages, now Microsoft is testing swapping out the Bing logo with a Copilot logo. This is all for the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, which started two months ago.
  • Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions
    Earlier this week, we reported that Google said we should expect a decline in the number of driving directions reported in the Google Business Profiles performance reporting tool. Well, the opposite happened. Everyone is seeing a significant increase in the number of driving directions reported in that Google tool.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut & Google Ads AI Goes Live
    Google has confirmed that issue where sites would rank during the week and then not rank on the weekends - just wild. We had an unconfirmed Google ranking update this week after having a calm weekend. Google has dropped Appen...
  • Laying On Google Entry Mat
    Here is an entry mat with the Google logo on it. I am not sure why this guy is laying on it but he did say on Instagram "Bing wanna sponsor me?"

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2024

Jan 26, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut & Google Ads AI Goes Live

Jan 26, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google SEO Starter Guide To Be Cut In Half

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Price Slider Filter In Search For Product Results

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut & Google Ads AI Goes Live

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.