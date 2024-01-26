Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is cutting their SEO starter guide in half, which will raise some eyebrows. Google said HTML structure doesn't matter much for ranking. Google is testing a price slider in the mobile search results. Google driving direction reports showed a huge increase after Google said it would show a decrease. Microsoft is testing replacing the Bing logo with a Copilot logo. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

