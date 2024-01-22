Google Drops Thousands Of Search Quality Raters In Latests Cuts

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Upset Google Quality Rater Woman Google Logo

The big news from the weekend is that Google has terminated its contract with Appen, one of the largest sources of its third-party human search quality raters sources. Appen announced this in this PDF, saying it received notice of this on January 20th, and the contract ends on March 19, 2024.

It goes on to say they had no prior notice, adding that the reason was that Google did this "as part of a strategic review process it will be terminating its global inbound services contract with Appen, resulting in the cessation of all projects with Appen by 19 March 2024."

"In FY23, Appen’s revenue from Google was $82.8m1 at a gross margin of 26%," so that has to hurt Appen in a big way.

Cyrus Shepard first posted this news, as he works on the side for Appen as a Google Search Quality Rater and Appen emailed him the news. He posted on X saying, "BIG shakeup for Google Quality Raters. Google cancels contract with Appen/RaterLabs (the company that employs me as a Quality Rater). No idea what this means to the Quality Rater program."

Google has used quality raters for almost ever. At least 15 years now, from what I know. This does not mean Google stopped using all quality raters. All we know now is that its contract with Appen, which may provide a large number of those quality raters is ending in March.

Here is some of the SEO commentary on this news:

Will Google replace human quality raters with AI?

Are the other contracts going to end too or just Appen's?

Maybe the SERPs are to blame?

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google: Our Paywalled & Subscription Structured Data Method Is Not Leaky

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Drops Thousands Of Search Quality Raters In Latests Cuts

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Local "Nearby Events And Deals"

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google News Filter By Publisher Option

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Showing New Phone Number Buttons For Some Search Results

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

Another Relatively Calm Weekend For Google Search Ranking Volatility

Jan 21, 2024 - 8:47 am
Previous Story: Google Search Local "Nearby Events And Deals"
Next Story: Google: Our Paywalled & Subscription Structured Data Method Is Not Leaky

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.