It looks like Google is testing an update to the Google Business Profile design where Google shows new icons and a slightly updated layout from the old version. The new layout also seems to make the information a bit easier to see and click on from while on your mobile phone.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this change and posted this screenshot on X:

Compare it to what I see for my business listing in Google:

Which one do you like better?

