Poll: 60% Of SEOs Are Worried About The Impact Of Google SGE

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Concerned Seo Google Logo

60% of SEOs are worried about the impact that the new Google Search Generative Experience will have on their jobs and performance. About 30% are not worried about Google SGE and the rest are just not sure yet.

This was based on a recent poll Aleyda Solis posted in her SEO FOMO Forums. The poll asked, "Are you worried about Google's SGE Impact?"

I decided to repeat the poll on X and the results pretty much matched:

It has been several months since SGE has been released, it is still in a beta form right now, but SEOs are still worried.

Are you worried?

Forum discussion at SEO FOMO Forums and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Sends Suspension Email Threats For Non-Compliant GDPR Consent Banners

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Poll: 60% Of SEOs Are Worried About The Impact Of Google SGE

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Product Search Results With "Viewed" Label

Jan 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2024

Jan 22, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Ranking Teetering In & Out Over Weekends - Confirmed Bug

Jan 22, 2024 - 3:40 pm
Google

Google: Our Paywalled & Subscription Structured Data Method Is Not Leaky

Jan 22, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Product Search Results With "Viewed" Label
Next Story: Google Ads Sends Suspension Email Threats For Non-Compliant GDPR Consent Banners

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.