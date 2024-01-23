60% of SEOs are worried about the impact that the new Google Search Generative Experience will have on their jobs and performance. About 30% are not worried about Google SGE and the rest are just not sure yet.

This was based on a recent poll Aleyda Solis posted in her SEO FOMO Forums. The poll asked, "Are you worried about Google's SGE Impact?"

I decided to repeat the poll on X and the results pretty much matched:

Are you worried about Google's SGE Impact? poll via @aleyda at https://t.co/1JMfo0RfcA — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 19, 2024

It has been several months since SGE has been released, it is still in a beta form right now, but SEOs are still worried.

Are you worried?

