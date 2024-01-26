Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Colorful Crayons

Just like Microsoft has been testing swapping out the Bing Chat link with the Copilot link within the Bing Search results pages, now Microsoft is testing swapping out the Bing logo with a Copilot logo. This is all for the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, which started two months ago.

This change was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath, who posted the screenshot below on X - note, I cannot replicate this:

Copilot Logo Bing Search Bar

This is what I see:

Bing Logo Search Bar

The logo also can appear on the internal search results search bar:

Clicking on either the Bing logo or the Copilot logo takes you into Copilot, formerly Bing Chat.

I am not a fan of the Copilot brand on Bing Search - just saying...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Home Page Swapping Out Bing Logo With Copilot Logo

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions

Jan 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Jan 25, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller: No One Can Guarantee Traffic

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Does Not Understand Content Within HTML Comments

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Huge Increase In Google Business Profiles Driving Directions
Next Story: Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.