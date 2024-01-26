Just like Microsoft has been testing swapping out the Bing Chat link with the Copilot link within the Bing Search results pages, now Microsoft is testing swapping out the Bing logo with a Copilot logo. This is all for the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot, which started two months ago.

This change was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath, who posted the screenshot below on X - note, I cannot replicate this:

This is what I see:

The logo also can appear on the internal search results search bar:

Clicking on either the Bing logo or the Copilot logo takes you into Copilot, formerly Bing Chat.

I am not a fan of the Copilot brand on Bing Search - just saying...

Forum discussion at X.