For the original iTunes version, click here.

It is another week and more Google Search ranking volatility but this was a weird one. Google launched Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app and it is coming to AI Mode in Google Search. Google AI Mode new ad format called Direct Offer ads and also a new Universal Commerce Protocol launched. Google Merchant Center announced business agents, branded AI agents. Apple picked Google Gemini to power Apple Intelligence and Siri. Google does integrate core search signals into its AI experiences. Google will adjust its algorithm to remove prediction news content from showing in search. Google prohibits showing different prices in AI Mode UCP versus what is in search and what is on your website. Google AI Overviews are killing local packs and local SEO. Google’s John Mueller said UCP won’t kill SEO. John Mueller also said core updates don’t impact the display of favicons in search. John also said linking brand websites together at a reasonable scale is okay. Google Trends launched a new Explore page with Gemini features. Google AI Mode has new ads named explore guides and articles. Google Ads released campaign total budgets as an open beta to all. Google Ads allows for faster account setup. Google Ads is testing A/B testing for PMax assets and Shopping Ads titles and images. Google Ads has a new way to select manual CPC bidding. Google Ads brand linking experiment is visible for some. Google AdSense earnings were a wreck this week, it may be a bug. Microsoft Advertising announced new customer acquisition goals as an open beta, Share of voice (SOV) metrics, Asset group-level URL options and tracking templates, increased Search Theme limit, enhanced asset group import, Content Targeting now generally available, Location targeting improvements and Autogenerated assets in Responsive Search ads. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Thank you to our sponsor, Yahoo Search. Yahoo knows the way people are searching is changing – and as one of the top search engines in the US, with hundreds of millions of users, Yahoo Search is constantly evolving to deliver a simplified, innovative, and helpful search experience. Yahoo Search gives you quick, AI-powered summaries, plus AI chat when you want to dive deeper. Whether it's news, finance, sports, shopping or instant answers, get connected to what you need.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!