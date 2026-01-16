Google Ads is doing a limited test with some advertisers to allow them to run A/B tests with different product titles and images in Shopping Ads. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said it is "currently being tested with a small number of merchants."

A screenshot of this was posted by Duane Brown on LinkedIn - here it is:

As you can see, it says, "Drive more sales with product data experiments. "Run A/B tests with different product titles and images in your Shopping Ads to see how they perform. Results are available in about 3 to 4 weeks," it explains.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, wrote on that post, "This was teased at GML last year and is currently being tested with a small number of merchants. Stay tuned for broader availability!"

Recently, Google also allowed some advertisers to run A/B tests on some PMax campaigns.

I am sure that many advertisers would love more of this in the Google Ads platform.

