Google Ads has reportedly streamlined the selection capability of Manual CPC bidding during the campaign setup. Now the option can be found under the "Conversions" goal, labeled as "Manually set bids."

This was discovered by Hana Kobzová over on the PPC News Feed blog. She said, "Advertisers previously had to opt into the “Select a bid strategy directly (not recommended)” section to access Manual CPC." But now it is more accessible under the Conversions goal section.

"This makes Manual CPC more accessible for those who prefer this bidding strategy over Smart Bidding. You can see the updated UI in the campaign bidding settings," she added.

Here is the screenshot:

