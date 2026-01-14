Google Ads Create An Account With Campaign For Faster Set Up

For the past few weeks, Google Ads has been rolling out a new and faster way to set up an account by using an existing campaign. The option reads, "Create an account with campaign for faster setup."

This was posted by Anthony Higman on X and I thought I may have covered it before, but I can't find my coverage. This does look newish and Menachem Ani replied that it first came up for him just a couple of weeks ago.

Here is the screenshot from Anthony:

He did say the process is faster:

It was definitely faster for me. — Ⓜ️ Menachem Ani (Google Ads) (@MenachemAni) January 12, 2026

Forum discussion at X.