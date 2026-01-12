Google Ads Performance Max A/B Testing Assets

Google Ads has a new experiment feature for Performance Max campaigns that lets you A/B-test assets. This allows you to compare the performance of 2 different sets of assets within the same asset group to find out which creative combination works best for your Performance Max campaign.

Dario Zannoni posted about this on LinkedIn on Friday after spotting the new help document on this feature. Dario said, "This looks like a very promising feature, and it will be interesting to see how it works and performs in practice."

Here is how it works:

When you set up an asset comparison test, your assets are divided into 3 categories:

  • Control group (assets A): A selection of your existing assets that you want to use as a reference for comparison.
  • Treatment group (assets B): A selection of assets that you want to compare against the control group. This can include other existing assets or new assets you upload for the test.
  • Common assets: Any assets in the asset group that you don't select for either the control or treatment group. These assets will continue to serve normally to 100% of your campaign's traffic, alongside the control and treatment assets in their respective traffic splits.

There are more details over here including these things to keep in mind:

  • Locked assets: When an experiment starts, you can’t edit, add, or remove any assets in the asset group that’s being tested until the experiment ends. The asset editing pages for that asset group will be in a "view-only" mode to ensure the validity of your test results.
  • Asset approval: Newly uploaded assets for the treatment group go through the standard policy review process. Disapproved assets will not be eligible to serve in the experiment.
  • Asset Limits: Both the control and treatment assets will count towards the asset group limits.
  • Asset Group Limitation: You can only test assets within a single asset group per experiment.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

