We have seen ads in AI Mode before but there may be a new Google Ads format coming to AI Mode results, not the just the Direct Offer ads, but Explore guides and article ads.

Glenn Gabe spotted this new format and posted a screenshot on X, he said, "Interested in ads in Google's AI experiences? Here's another AI Mode ad I spotted earlier this morning. And it's for *guides and articles* related to the query."

Here is that screenshot:

I mean, if this is the only way for publishers to get traffic from the new Google Search, aka AI Mode, then so be it? I mean, Google's links in AI Mode are really not that clicky, so I guess ads might be the alternative? Can you even sustain a publishing company by using Google Ads to send traffic to your site? Probably not.

Interested in ads in Google's AI experiences? Here's another AI Mode ad I spotted earlier this morning. And it's for *guides and articles* related to the query. pic.twitter.com/K6OVYl2KcB — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 14, 2026

