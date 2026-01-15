New Google AI Mode Ads: Explore Guides and Articles

Google Ads Ai Mode

We have seen ads in AI Mode before but there may be a new Google Ads format coming to AI Mode results, not the just the Direct Offer ads, but Explore guides and article ads.

Glenn Gabe spotted this new format and posted a screenshot on X, he said, "Interested in ads in Google's AI experiences? Here's another AI Mode ad I spotted earlier this morning. And it's for *guides and articles* related to the query."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Ads Explore Guides And Articles

I mean, if this is the only way for publishers to get traffic from the new Google Search, aka AI Mode, then so be it? I mean, Google's links in AI Mode are really not that clicky, so I guess ads might be the alternative? Can you even sustain a publishing company by using Google Ads to send traffic to your site? Probably not.

Here is Glenn's post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

