Google Ads seems to be slowly rolling out a new Google Ads experimental feature in the Google Ads Lab section named Brand Linking. Brand linking lets you "Link customers to brands," it reads.

This was spotted by Bia Camargo who posted a screenshot of this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google is quietly rolling out a new feature inside Google Ads Labs called Brand Linking. This is not a new campaign type or a quick win toggle."

Bia explained that "Brand Linking is about helping Google better understand the relationship between your brand, your ads, and user intent across the Google ecosystem." Here is what Bia posted:

As Google continues to move away from pure keyword matching and deeper into automation, Performance Max and Demand Gen rely heavily on strong brand signals.

Brand Linking is likely to help Google:

  • Identify true brand and brand adjacent intent
  • Improve inventory and creative matching for PMax and Demand Gen
  • Build better foundations for brand lift and incrementality modelling
  • Reduce some of the noise we often see in early discovery traffic

What it does not do (yet):

  • It does not replace brand campaigns
  • It does not give you manual targeting controls
  • It does not deliver instant performance gains

I can't find out much about this feature but it seems some are seeing it now.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

