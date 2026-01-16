Microsoft Advertising Adds Share Of Voice Metrics, Asset Group-Level URL Options, Customer Acquisition Goals...

Microsoft Advertising announced a slew of new features including new customer acquisition goals as an open beta, Share of voice (SOV) metrics, Asset group-level URL options and tracking templates, increased Search Theme limit, enhanced asset group import, Content Targeting now generally available, Location targeting improvements and Autogenerated assets in Responsive Search ads.

Here is what was announced in a quick bulleted list:

  • New customer acquisition goals is now an open beta for advertisers using purchase goals
  • Share of voice (SOV) metrics: This includes impression share, click share, impression share lost to budget, and impression share lost to rank.
  • Asset group-level URL options and tracking templates: Within PMax asset groups, advertisers can now submit tracking parameters and custom parameters to split up data at the asset group level.
  • Increased Search Theme Limit: PMax campaigns now allow up to 50 search themes, doubling the previous limit. covered here
  • Enhanced Asset Group Import: If your asset group contains images that don’t meet the size requirements, exceed the previous 25-image limit, or include auto-generated logos, the rest of your asset group will still be imported.
  • Content Targeting is now generally available: Two options include Placement targeting and Topic targeting
  • Location targeting improvements: expanded and improved location targeting across Microsoft Advertising to make setup smoother and more accurate
  • Autogenerated assets in Responsive Search ads: Rolling out Autogenerated assets as an automatically enabled feature when you create new Responsive Search ads (RSA) for users globally, excluding China and South Korea.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted on LinkedIn her better recap of this news.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

