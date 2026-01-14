Google AdSense Earnings Dropping Again eCPM/RPM - Complaints

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:31 am 4 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Drop Chart

I am seeing a spike in complaints from Google AdSense publishers of earnings dropping again over the past 24-hours or so. This is similar to last week, and it also coincides with an unconfirmed Google search ranking update.

There are complaints on WebmasterWorld, Reddit, Google AdSense Forums, the comments on this site and on X.

In short, many are reporting earnings drops of 50 to 70% in eCPM or RPM (Page revenue per thousand impressions). This is just in the past day or so and it is scaring these publishers.

Maybe this is a reporting bug?

Here are some of those comments:

Is there something wrong with Google Adsense? Since yesterday we get 1/3 of the income. Multiple websites in our account are having the same issue. All high traffic. Most of it US.

Yes. Today in Europe my RPM is 1/10

Page-RPM compared to Monday (two days ago): .de: -64% .com: -82% .fr: -63% .it: -76% .es: -90%

Never seen figures like this before.

Seems liike some internal problem with adsense (serving system?). I dont think it is counting problem because ads vanished too. Mine rpm halfed form very bad yesterday's rpm, so I think it started yesterday.

The eCPM dropped by more than 50% today.

Same here. This is honestly unbelievable. We’ve lost around 70% of our eCPM in the last three months with the same traffic and the same banner placements. Nothing has changed on our side, yet revenue has collapsed - with no explanation at all.

-40% in rpm from yesterday and today seems to be getting worse. Same traffic, same quality of traffic..

Same around 80% percent lost

Yeah, logged in this morning and was a big drop from yesterday, like 35-40%

Drop in revenue fell today another 60%.

I use to earn $500 a day now I earn $35 if I am lucky via adsense. The server cost is most of that.

RPM has halved as well. Crazy strategy.

And there is 0 ads in AI overviews.

I suppose it is RIP for old websites that had millions of visitors Google.

Here too. 350% drop in AdSense revenue since July 2025.

Things are not looking good - hopefully this is just a reporting bug?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld, Reddit, and Google AdSense Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2026

Jan 14, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google: We Prohibit Showing Different Prices In Search/AI Mode vs Website

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Linking Brand Websites Together At Reasonable Scale Is Fine

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Earnings Dropping Again eCPM/RPM - Complaints

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Faster Account Set Up With Campaigns

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Releases Guide To AEO & GEO

Jan 14, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Faster Account Set Up With Campaigns
Next Story: Google: Linking Brand Websites Together At Reasonable Scale Is Fine

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.