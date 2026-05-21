Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Friday

May 21, 2026 - 3:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Shavout Lego Flowers and Jewish Star

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous on Friday, May 22, 2026. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online. If a core update happens, I will also catch up on that when I get back. The video that will be posted tomorrow was pre-recorded on Thursday and published on Friday.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on Sunday/Monday.

 

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