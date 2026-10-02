Bing Product Results With Recommended By Section

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Product Search

Microsoft Bing is testing a new'ish section labeled "Recommended by" followed by the company making the recommendations. The weird thing is, the specific product thumbnails link to various retailers and not the place that recommended it.

Plus, there is no way to verify that the brand actually recommended the products being shown - there are no links to the source of the recommendation from what I can see.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this both on X and SEW - I was able to replicate this in some browsers - here is my screenshot:

Bing Recommended By Snippet

So you can see, it says "Recommended by GearLab" in this example and then there is no link to click to GearLab. Plus, when you click on the products below, they take you to the retailer site and there is no mention of GearLab on those pages.

It is just weird.

Google tested a recommended by section for product results in May 2025 - so maybe this is a play off of that? I am not sure.

It is just super confusing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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