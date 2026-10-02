Google Tests URL Tracking Parameters To AI Overviews & AI Mode

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:46 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Bar Glow

Google seems to be testing adding tracking parameters to the link URLs within AI Overviews and AI Mode. If this rolls out fully, this will help you decipher when you get a click from an AI Overview in Google Search or just a click from the main Google Search web results.

Update: This was a browser extension - not Google. Tom told me later, "Turns out it was a Chrome Browser Extension modifying the URLs to include these parameters. Presumably to sell the data on to brokers..."

The parameter is appended to the end of the link or URL and is "?st_source=ai_overview parameter."

This was spotted by Tom Pool who posted this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Just started seeing the ?st_source=ai_overview parameter on links mentioned within AI Overviews - is this the start of actual proper attribution reporting?"

Here is his screenshot:

Google Tracking Parameter On Ai Overview Links

Here is the AI Mode version:

Ai Mode Links

I tried to replicate this in several browsers, but I am unable to.

But Tom was able to see it in several examples, he even said they show even in the "links mentioned in the source list too."

Google Tracking Parameter On Ai Overview Links2

Here are more screenshots from Tom:

1790941617097

1790941445095

Do you see this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update 2: This was a browser extension - not Google. Tom told me later, "Turns out it was a Chrome Browser Extension modifying the URLs to include these parameters. Presumably to sell the data on to brokers..."

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2026

Oct 2, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Impact, Google Not Paying Much For Your Content, Google Feels Sad & Terrible and more

Oct 2, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Loyalty Customer Match Expands To AI Mode & More Regions

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests URL Tracking Parameters To AI Overviews & AI Mode

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:46 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Hiding Phone Number By Default

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Product Results With Recommended By Section

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads Hiding Phone Number By Default
Next Story: Google Loyalty Customer Match Expands To AI Mode & More Regions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.