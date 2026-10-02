Google seems to be testing adding tracking parameters to the link URLs within AI Overviews and AI Mode. If this rolls out fully, this will help you decipher when you get a click from an AI Overview in Google Search or just a click from the main Google Search web results.

Update: This was a browser extension - not Google. Tom told me later, "Turns out it was a Chrome Browser Extension modifying the URLs to include these parameters. Presumably to sell the data on to brokers..."

The parameter is appended to the end of the link or URL and is "?st_source=ai_overview parameter."

This was spotted by Tom Pool who posted this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Just started seeing the ?st_source=ai_overview parameter on links mentioned within AI Overviews - is this the start of actual proper attribution reporting?"

Here is his screenshot:

Here is the AI Mode version:

I tried to replicate this in several browsers, but I am unable to.

But Tom was able to see it in several examples, he even said they show even in the "links mentioned in the source list too."

Here are more screenshots from Tom:

Do you see this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update 2: This was a browser extension - not Google. Tom told me later, "Turns out it was a Chrome Browser Extension modifying the URLs to include these parameters. Presumably to sell the data on to brokers..."