This week, we covered the first impact felt by the Google September 2026 spam update. And then on Wednesday and Thursday we had the second impact of this spam update. Remember the AI contribution report, well, a report says Google is paying about a 100 publishers and it comes out to about 0.1% of their ad revenue. Google is now returning AI Overviews for brand queries and also team rosters. Google’s Nick Fox sad he feels sad and terrible but why. Google has appealed the EU DMA mandate to share its search data. Penske’s lawsuit against Google’s AI Overviews was dismissed. Google AI Overviews is testing citations at the bottom, not right side. Google is testing replacing the Show more button with Loading. Google rolled out AI Mode’s monitoring capabilities in AI Mode. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report. Google Maps requires you to sign in to see all reviews. Google Maps has a bug placing some businesses in the middle of the ocean. Google Business Profiles has a new policy on misuse of support channels. Google Local Service Ads has a but where it serves advertisers in locations they do not service. Google Local Service Ads hide the phone number and then later show it. Google is testing a sponsored products grid that looks organic. Microsoft Advertising rolled out optimization experiments globally. Bing is testing sponsored ad with one-line consumer reviews. OpenAI released a number of new ChatGPT Ads updates. Google is testing dropping the I’m Feeling Lucky button. Google celebrated its 28th birthday this past weekend. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay 𓍲 one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out. Just a note: Bruce Clay is actively looking for new, AI-SEO-savvy recruits for staff positions, and also for potential business partners that may want to help carry forward the Bruce Clay global brand.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!