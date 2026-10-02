Google Local Service Ads Hiding Phone Number By Default

Oct 2, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Local

Google Local Service Ads seems to hide the phone number until you hover your mouse over the ad. I am not sure if this is new or not, but there is a big button that says "Get phone number" which is not needed because the phone number does show up as soon as you move your mouse near the ad.

Here is a GIF of it in action, so that you can see what I mean:

Google Local Service Ads Phone Hidden

Here is a static image of what you see first when the ad load:

Google Local Service Ads Phone Hidden

Then after you hover your mouse over the ad, the phone number loads in:

Google Local Service Ads Phone Shown

Is this new?

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