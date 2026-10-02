Google Local Service Ads seems to hide the phone number until you hover your mouse over the ad. I am not sure if this is new or not, but there is a big button that says "Get phone number" which is not needed because the phone number does show up as soon as you move your mouse near the ad.

Here is a GIF of it in action, so that you can see what I mean:

Here is a static image of what you see first when the ad load:

Then after you hover your mouse over the ad, the phone number loads in:

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.