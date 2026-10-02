Daily Search Forum Recap: October 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing phase two of the Google September spam update hit on Wednesday and Thursday. Google now says it is critical to manually review all AI-generated content before publishing. Google updated its helpful content document to say what is main content and how quality raters review it. Google is testing adding tracking URL parameters to AI Overview links. Google won a case over AI Overviews hurting publishers' ad revenues. Google made several changes to the about merchant loyalty program within the Google Merchant Center help documentation. Google Local Service Ads seems to hide the phone number until you hover your mouse over the ad. Microsoft Bing is testing a new'ish section labeled "Recommended by" followed by the company making the recommendations. Google is testing new AI Mode sitelinks. Google Ads may have a bug or maybe it is testing, not showing images on sponsored product results. Google Ads will update its business name policy to allow some advertisers to use a business name that differs from the ad's destination domain. OpenAI announced that it is rolling out virtual try-on for clothing and accessories for ChatGPT on the mobile and web interfaces. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - yea, big day.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Apple Home Hub colors revealed in macOS code, Apple Insider

PPC

Search Features

5 tips for making better coffee at home with help from Google Search, Google Blog

SEO

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